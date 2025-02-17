Rescue services: Province of Styria wants optimization

"There is still a need for action"

What is on the agenda for Eitner? "Thanks to the commitment of thousands of volunteers and the outstanding work of the Styrian rescue organizations, Styria's rescue services provide a very high quality of care by international standards," he says. "Nevertheless, there is always room for improvement and the most recent Court of Audit report on the rescue service has shown that there is still a need for action in terms of organizational structure, use of funds and cost transparency. The task of this commission will be to define this and recommend concrete measures."