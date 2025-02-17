Chamber of Agriculture
Election without surprises: Farmers’ association remains strong
Salzburg's farmers have voted: The Farmers' Union loses only slightly and remains dominant. The FPÖ and the independents are pleased with their slight gains. It is a bitter day for the SPÖ farmers: they have missed out.
The top candidates arrived at the chamber headquarters on Salzburg's Schwarzstraße at around 4 pm. The mood was "constructive but critical", according to insiders. Will the failed federal government negotiations have an impact on the farmers' parliament? "The Quehenberger bonus is stronger than the federal government," said Carina Reiter, member of the National Council, and was proved right by Claudia Entleitner, state farmer and number 3 on the Farmers' Union list.
All top candidates gathered
FPÖ top candidate Hannes Költringer said tensely: "We hope for the second and third mandate." Unfair import practices surrounding the Mercosur agreement with South America are a thorn in the side of the farmer from Obertrum. Josef Tiefenbacher from the Independent Farmers traveled from Pinzgau. The SPÖ farmers around Lorenz Quehenberger were feverishly waiting to get in. Rupert Quehenberger from the farmers' association was patted on the back many times.
Edtstadler cheered with Platzhirsch Quehenberger
A few minutes after 5 p.m. - the results from Pongau were delayed because St. Johann was the only polling station open until 4 p.m. - the result was finally announced. The Farmers' Union suffered a slight loss of 5.8 percent, but remains the clear number one with 21 of 28 seats (previously 24).
With top dog Rupert Quehenberger, Karoline Edtstadler, soon to be provincial governor, and Josef Schwaiger, provincial councillor for agriculture, rejoiced at a result that the ÖVP would also like to see on other political stages. Quehenberger: "The situation is currently challenging. We are all the more pleased with the result!" He sees a need for action at various levels. "It's also about income. Farmers are losing touch with the rest of the population." Reducing bureaucracy is also a key issue. Farms should be working, not filling out paperwork.
It was a very fair election debate.
Rupert Quehenberger, Bauernbund
Platzhirsch wins 21 seats, Blaue 3, Independents 4
The FPÖ farmers are pleased with an increase of 6.7 percent or two additional seats and now have three mandates. The Independent Farmers gained one seat. With Johann Steiner, another Pinzgauer will join the Chamber of Agriculture. Lorenz Quehenberger from the SPÖ farmers is bitterly disappointed: "Unfortunately, we didn't make it in. But we will carry on and do important development work."
We are of course very disappointed that it didn't work out.
Lorenz Quehenberger, SPÖ-Bauern
Voter turnout at an all-time low
The picture is similar in the district chambers. The FPÖ made gains everywhere. The low voter turnout is thought-provoking. For the provincial chamber, it was only 34.8 percent. The reasons? "I see that with concern. Many things are taken for granted," says Karoline Edtstadler.
Mandates in the district chambers
- Flachgau: Farmers' Union 12, Independents 2, FPÖ 1
- Tennengau: Farmers' Union 8, Independents 1, FPÖ 1
- Pongau: Farmers' Union 10, Independents 1, FPÖ 1
- Pinzgau: Farmers' Union 10, Independents 2, FPÖ 1
- Lungau: Farmers' Union 8, Independents 1, FPÖ 1
Voter turnout was at an all-time low on Sunday. Only 34.8 percent of the 35,456 farmers voted. Why is that? Is the general disappointment spreading because voters' concerns are too much in the background in the political arena and power and calculation dominate everything? There is enough to do in agriculture for lobbyists: the bureaucracy is building up. Smaller farms are struggling to make a living from their work. After the result, a good future is still in the hands of Rupert Quehenberger.
