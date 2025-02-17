Election without surprises: Farmers’ association remains strong

With top dog Rupert Quehenberger, Karoline Edtstadler, soon to be provincial governor, and Josef Schwaiger, provincial councillor for agriculture, rejoiced at a result that the ÖVP would also like to see on other political stages. Quehenberger: "The situation is currently challenging. We are all the more pleased with the result!" He sees a need for action at various levels. "It's also about income. Farmers are losing touch with the rest of the population." Reducing bureaucracy is also a key issue. Farms should be working, not filling out paperwork.