Strindberg and Monty Python in marital hell

After the interval - the two one-act plays will also be performed separately in future - the #Metoo thriller "Ellen Babić" explores the abysses of a lesbian relationship between a teacher and pupil with the involvement of the sleazy principal. Who is the good guy, who is the culprit? In the hunt for ever new twists and turns, the text is somewhat overambitious. But Dörte Lyssewski, Maresi Riegner and Jörg Ratjen play away many objections.