Wanted to fool the police
“It’s me, my brother”: Welser reached into the box of lies
You can try it! But if you get caught, it can be really expensive. In Wels, a drug driver lied through his teeth and almost got his own brother caught. But in the end it all came to light and now the 24-year-old, who had brought himself into the spotlight with his behavior, is in real trouble.
A civil patrol in Wels noticed a car on the Westring in Wels at around 9.10 p.m. and the officers followed it. At first they wanted to let him go, but then they noticed that the driver was driving through two traffic circles without indicating. They therefore stopped him and the driver identified himself as a 26-year-old from Wels.
Quick confession
However, the officers were quickly able to establish that he had given false information and had lied to them. After they confronted him, he admitted that he had pretended to be his brother. He then revealed his true identity, that he was 24 years old and that he did not have a driver's license because it had already been revoked.
Drugs also involved
In the further course of the check, the suspicion that the 24-year-old was under the influence of narcotics was confirmed. He refused a quick urine and saliva test, so he was asked to undergo a clinical examination, to which he agreed. The examination revealed that he was unfit to drive. The 24-year-old had to park the car and hand over the vehicle keys.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
