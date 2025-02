Just like Katharina Liensberger, whose career has been paved with ups and downs. Double world champion in Cortina in 2021, slalom silver a year later and team gold at the Olympics in Beijing. Liensberger was considered a new star, but instead of further triumphs, an inexplicable slump in form followed. A sporting fall into the abyss, never-ending criticism and even fear for a place in the team. With bronze in the slalom, the 27-year-old returned to the big stage and Kathi thanked the fantastic crowd all the more humbly, dedicating the race to her late grandmother. Beautiful emotions.