A family on fire for the fire department

The President is also a loyal Floriani

Commitment to the fire department is deeply rooted in the entire family: Felix, Florian and Fabian are the children of the President of the Burgenland Chamber of Commerce Andreas Wirth and his wife Petra, the daughter of August Ibesich. In addition to their professions - she is a restaurateur and owner of a delicatessen, he runs a large electrical company - they are both actively involved in the Steinbrunn volunteer fire department. Petra's sister Karin and her family are also closely connected to the Florianis. Her children Maya and Julian have long been passionate about the young firefighters.