World Tour Guide Day
Stories of happiness on guided tours in Carinthia
The World Day of Tourist Guides is coming up on February 22. This year, the association "Die Kärnten Guides" is once again presenting attractive and free city tours for locals and guests in Klagenfurt and Villach under the title: "Glück gehabt. Lucky stories in your city."
Last year, 300 participants took part in the city tours in the two major Carinthian cities. "Admission is free," reveals chairwoman Irene Weber. That's a stroke of luck. "Our association has been around for 25 years and a World Guide Day has been held 20 times. This year, 16 guides are waiting in both cities," says Weber.
"The guests are accompanied to six stops. In Klagenfurt, we take a look at Schillerpark, Heiligengeistplatz, St. Egid's Church and the music school. The tour starts at Theaterplatz. Between 10 and 11.30 a.m. there will be stories of happiness," says Weber. In Villach it starts at 2 pm at Hans Gasser-Platz. "Widmann Gasse and 8. Mai-Platz are also informative. The search for happiness at great places in the Drau city also takes an hour and a half."
You should also make a note of April 5. Under the motto "We'll show you Carinthia", the Austrian Carinthia Guides invite you to free guided tours throughout Carinthia on this day.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
