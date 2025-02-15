Vorteilswelt
Berlinale 2025:

Timothée Chalamet in a bold pink look!

Nachrichten
15.02.2025 15:01

Timothée Chalamet (29) was a real eye-catcher at the Berlinale! The superstar from "Like A Complete Unknown" appeared on the red carpet in an outfit that you won't soon forget. Instead of a classic suit, the Hollywood beau opted for a completely pink look - and looked damn cool doing it!

This is what the style looked like: Baby pink trousers, a light pink tank top, a hoodie jacket in the same shade and matching: pink sneakers! Anyone who thought pink was only for Barbie didn't reckon with Timothée! On the carpet, he went one better and took off his jacket - pure showtime!

At his side: Kylie Jenner (27)! The reality TV queen and youngest of the Kardashian clan is said to have traveled to Berlin with her boyfriend on a private jet. Although she stayed away from the photographers, Chalamet seemed to shine in the spotlight even without them. One thing is for sure: this man knows how to steal the show and be the talk of the town!

Timothée Chalamet turned heads with his look at the Berlinale!
Timothée Chalamet turned heads with his look at the Berlinale!
(Bild: APA/AFP/Stefanie Loos)
The superstar, who plays Bob Dylan in his latest film, shows that pink isn't just for Barbie!
The superstar, who plays Bob Dylan in his latest film, shows that pink isn't just for Barbie!
(Bild: APA/AFP/Stefanie Loos)
With his all-over pink look, even the color of his watch strap was right!
With his all-over pink look, even the color of his watch strap was right!
(Bild: PictureDesk/Christoph Soeder / dpa / picturedesk.com)

With his Dylan role in "Like A Complete Unknown", he is a hot contender for the Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role. The work by James Mangold is being shown in Berlin as part of a special gala and tells the story of Dylan's arrival as a young musician in New York in the early 1960s through to his legendary performance in 1965, when he electrified the folk scene with rock music.

