Berlinale 2025:
Timothée Chalamet in a bold pink look!
Timothée Chalamet (29) was a real eye-catcher at the Berlinale! The superstar from "Like A Complete Unknown" appeared on the red carpet in an outfit that you won't soon forget. Instead of a classic suit, the Hollywood beau opted for a completely pink look - and looked damn cool doing it!
This is what the style looked like: Baby pink trousers, a light pink tank top, a hoodie jacket in the same shade and matching: pink sneakers! Anyone who thought pink was only for Barbie didn't reckon with Timothée! On the carpet, he went one better and took off his jacket - pure showtime!
At his side: Kylie Jenner (27)! The reality TV queen and youngest of the Kardashian clan is said to have traveled to Berlin with her boyfriend on a private jet. Although she stayed away from the photographers, Chalamet seemed to shine in the spotlight even without them. One thing is for sure: this man knows how to steal the show and be the talk of the town!
With his Dylan role in "Like A Complete Unknown", he is a hot contender for the Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role. The work by James Mangold is being shown in Berlin as part of a special gala and tells the story of Dylan's arrival as a young musician in New York in the early 1960s through to his legendary performance in 1965, when he electrified the folk scene with rock music.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.