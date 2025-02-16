Fatherhood can stop young serial offenders

"Prison doesn't make it any better"

The FPÖ in particular is calling for the age of criminal responsibility to be lowered for such minor offenders like the Amen in prayer. A demand that Birklbauer thinks little of. "Prison doesn't make it any better. You have to look after problematic young people as well as possible, build up relationships, nothing else will help. In Germany, 'children's prison', where it was called 'trial detention', was empirically investigated. It turned out that this measure has no effect at all. The children very quickly come to terms with the circumstances, perhaps even think 'it's not so bad anyway' and then, when they are released, they are the super heroes in their bubble."