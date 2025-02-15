F1: Overworked mechanics? “A total joke”

Tests "the most pointless thing ever"

Many mechanics want more test days. Since 2011, the number of tests per year has been strictly regulated. According to Tost, relaxing these regulations would be a mistake: "If you say you also have to test, that's an old way of thinking. You don't have to test at all." Testing is "the most pointless thing there is. It's just a tool for the engineers so they can play around a bit. A spring a little higher here, a stabilizer a little different there, a little more wing there. It's all pointless. The money is earned at the races. The more races you do, the more money Formula 1 earns."