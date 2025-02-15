To the Red Cross
After a war of nerves over the future of the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the Islamist Hamas released three more Israeli hostages on Saturday and handed them over to the Red Cross. In return, Israel is to release hundreds of imprisoned Palestinians.
Prior to the announced release of the hostages, the terrorist organization Palestinian Islamic Jihad published a video. In it, Alexander (Sasha) Trufanov can be seen in sportswear walking along the sea, holding a fishing rod, eating something, throwing a stone into the water and writing a letter. The 29-year-old appears well-fed and outwardly healthy. It was not disclosed when the video was recorded.
The video is obviously intended to suggest how well Trufanov was treated by the Islamists. The three Israeli hostages released last Saturday, on the other hand, were in such poor health that US President Donald Trump demanded the ultimate release of all hostages by midday on Saturday.
The three pale, emaciated and visibly weakened men were presented on a stage by Hamas before being handed over to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).
Trufanov, who also has Russian citizenship, is to be released on Saturday together with Sagui Dekel-Chen (36) and Jair Horn (46), according to an announcement by Islamic Jihad. Their release has been announced by the Islamist Hamas.
Trump: "Reaction depends on Israel"
US President Donald Trump wants to leave it up to Israel to decide what the consequences will be if the Islamist Hamas does not comply with the ultimatum to release the hostages from the Gaza Strip. "I don't know what's going to happen tomorrow (Saturday, note) at noon," he said when asked by a journalist at the White House.
"If it were up to me, I would take a very tough stance," Trump explained. However, the decision lies with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: "It depends on what Bibi will do. It depends on what Israel will do."
