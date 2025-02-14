Despite a shock moment
The 99ers finally broke their “bull curse”
After seven defeats in a row against champions Salzburg, the 99ers finally managed another win! Two late goals against made the bench sweat. Only one win is now needed to make the play-offs.
"The game against Linz is still in our stomachs," admitted Lukas Haudum immediately before his 99ers' first face-off at champions Salzburg. But instead of another upset stomach, Haudum's team from Graz had a feast on Friday evening! After seven unsuccessful attempts in a row, the 99ers claimed their first win over the "Eisbullen" since February 19, 2023 with a 3:2 victory after overtime.
Early lead
The celebrations started early: Trevor Gooch turned away after just one minute with his arms raised, but had overlooked the fact that neo-national goalie Atte Tolvanen had scraped the puck off the line with the inside of his pad. After nine minutes, however, a powerful Haudum shot from the right into the far corner gave the 99ers a deserved lead in the powerplay.
A strong Tolvanen and the bar (three times in the first period!) stood in the way and kept the hosts in the game. But in the 25th minute there was another clatter: Manuel Ganahl came between two opponents to successfully tip in after Vela's cross-ice pass from the right.
Two goals conceded in 50 seconds
Salzburg, lacking in ideas, only fired the turbo in the last two minutes, with goals from Ryan Murphy and Thomas Raffl within 50 seconds causing shocked faces on the Graz bench. Frank Hora put a smile back on their faces in the first minute of overtime - with the goal to win 3:2.
If the 99ers win their last game in the basic round in regular time at home against Pustertal on Sunday (6 p.m.), they will avoid the pre-playoffs for good and would only return to action in the quarter-finals on March 2.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
