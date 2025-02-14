Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Despite a shock moment

The 99ers finally broke their “bull curse”

Nachrichten
14.02.2025 21:42

After seven defeats in a row against champions Salzburg, the 99ers finally managed another win! Two late goals against made the bench sweat. Only one win is now needed to make the play-offs.

0 Kommentare

"The game against Linz is still in our stomachs," admitted Lukas Haudum immediately before his 99ers' first face-off at champions Salzburg. But instead of another upset stomach, Haudum's team from Graz had a feast on Friday evening! After seven unsuccessful attempts in a row, the 99ers claimed their first win over the "Eisbullen" since February 19, 2023 with a 3:2 victory after overtime.

Early lead
The celebrations started early: Trevor Gooch turned away after just one minute with his arms raised, but had overlooked the fact that neo-national goalie Atte Tolvanen had scraped the puck off the line with the inside of his pad. After nine minutes, however, a powerful Haudum shot from the right into the far corner gave the 99ers a deserved lead in the powerplay.

Lukas Haudum (center) gave Graz the lead (Bild: Tröster Andreas/Kronen Zeitung)
Lukas Haudum (center) gave Graz the lead
(Bild: Tröster Andreas/Kronen Zeitung)

A strong Tolvanen and the bar (three times in the first period!) stood in the way and kept the hosts in the game. But in the 25th minute there was another clatter: Manuel Ganahl came between two opponents to successfully tip in after Vela's cross-ice pass from the right.

Two goals conceded in 50 seconds
Salzburg, lacking in ideas, only fired the turbo in the last two minutes, with goals from Ryan Murphy and Thomas Raffl within 50 seconds causing shocked faces on the Graz bench. Frank Hora put a smile back on their faces in the first minute of overtime - with the goal to win 3:2.

If the 99ers win their last game in the basic round in regular time at home against Pustertal on Sunday (6 p.m.), they will avoid the pre-playoffs for good and would only return to action in the quarter-finals on March 2.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Michael Höller
Michael Höller
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf