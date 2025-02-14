Scooter, moped, pedestrian: series of accidents in Graz

Driver saw girl (16) too late

At around the same time, a 16-year-old pedestrian was hit by a car while crossing the road in Wiener Straße. She was probably trying to catch a bus and was not on a safety path. The 27-year-old car driver probably saw the girl too late and was unable to avoid a collision. The 16-year-old was slightly injured, received initial treatment from the driver and was then taken to the pediatric surgery department for further treatment.