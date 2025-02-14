Several injured
Scooter, moped, pedestrian: series of accidents in Graz
A whole series of accidents occurred in the Graz city area on Friday. A total of four road users were slightly injured and one moped rider was seriously injured.
The 59-year-old woman from Graz was overlooked by a 27-year-old car driver (also from Graz) when turning left in Straßganger Straße at around 6.15 am. The moped driver crashed as a result of the collision and suffered serious injuries. After first aid, she was taken to Graz University Hospital.
Driver saw girl (16) too late
At around the same time, a 16-year-old pedestrian was hit by a car while crossing the road in Wiener Straße. She was probably trying to catch a bus and was not on a safety path. The 27-year-old car driver probably saw the girl too late and was unable to avoid a collision. The 16-year-old was slightly injured, received initial treatment from the driver and was then taken to the pediatric surgery department for further treatment.
Pedestrian hit on crosswalk
Another accident involving a pedestrian occurred in Plüddemanngasse in the early afternoon. Two car drivers had stopped in front of a pedestrian crossing and allowed a man to cross the road. They then set their cars in motion again when another pedestrian (25) suddenly followed. The driver of the rear car was unable to brake in time and the 25-year-old hit his head against the windshield. According to initial findings, he was fortunately only slightly injured.
Two collisions with e-scooters
A little later, there were two more accidents involving e-scooters. In Idlhofgasse, a truck driven by a 31-year-old man from Graz hit a scooter rider (29) when turning. According to the driver, he had underestimated the speed of the scooter and entered the junction slowly. The scooter driver was slightly injured.
A similar scenario occurred at around 2.30 p.m. on Alte Poststraße: a 67-year-old man from Graz wanted to turn right into the road from a supermarket parking lot. When he stopped in front of the cycle path there, a 24-year-old man crashed his e-scooter into the stationary car. He was also slightly injured and taken to the UKH.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
