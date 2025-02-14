"I am in good spirits"
Austria board talks about license and stadium
In view of the imminent sale of the stadium, the financially ailing Vienna club Austria is confident about the upcoming award of the Bundesliga license.
"It's about financing the entire coming financial year and I'm very positive and confident that we can achieve this once again in the first instance," said Austria CFO Harald Zagiczek on Friday at City Hall. "We are in good spirits to complete both processes in a timely manner."
The Bundesliga clubs have to submit their license documents by the deadline at the beginning of March, while the Violets want to obtain the right to play for the coming season in the first instance, as in 2024. "We will present this to the league in the same way as last year," explained Zagiczek.
The Generali Arena is to be sold to the City of Vienna in the near future, and this process is currently underway. The values are currently being "determined in detail", said the Austria CFO about the determination of a sales price by an expert from the City of Vienna. So far, 40 to 45 million euros have been rumored. Zagiczek emphasized that Austria would then pay a "market-standard, corresponding return on the refinancing" as well as a "market-standard rent".
