Austria board talks about license and stadium

The Generali Arena is to be sold to the City of Vienna in the near future, and this process is currently underway. The values are currently being "determined in detail", said the Austria CFO about the determination of a sales price by an expert from the City of Vienna. So far, 40 to 45 million euros have been rumored. Zagiczek emphasized that Austria would then pay a "market-standard, corresponding return on the refinancing" as well as a "market-standard rent".