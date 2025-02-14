Threat of traffic jam chaos
Brenner highway closed after aerial bomb found
Important information for all drivers planning a trip to Italy today, Sunday: The A22 Brenner highway on the South Tyrolean side must be completely closed this morning. The reason for this is the defusing of an aerial bomb from the Second World War. There is a risk of traffic jams due to vacation traffic - also on the Austrian side.
The unexploded bomb was discovered earlier this week in the Brixen Süd industrial estate during construction work. Defusing it is necessary. As the province of South Tyrol and the Italian highway operator announced, the A22 must therefore be completely closed on Sunday from 8.30 a.m. to probably 12 noon in the section between Brixen/Pustertal and Klausen.
Unexploded bombs must be defused at the site where they are found, as transportation would be too dangerous.
Land Südtirol
"Bomb defuses are always carried out on Sundays, as there is no freight traffic, but almost exclusively leisure traffic. Military regulations also stipulate that defusing must be carried out in daylight. Unexploded bombs must be defused at the site where they are found, as transportation would be too dangerous," according to the province of South Tyrol.
Further roads and train routes closed
"All roads within a safety radius of 755 meters will be closed during the removal and detonation of the detonators," it continues. This affects state road 12, local roads, hiking trails and cycle paths. "Rail traffic will also be suspended from 9 a.m. until defusing is complete," the province of South Tyrol continues.
Effects probably also felt in Tyrol
Due to the closure, which lasted over three hours, effects are also expected on the Tyrolean side. "Car travelers are advised to postpone unnecessary journeys or to avoid the area. Train travelers should inform themselves in good time," says the state of Tyrol.
