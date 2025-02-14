New LASK stadium pays off economically!

"Driving force for economic growth"

Governor Thomas Stelzer (ÖVP) answered the question of "why we are investing taxpayers' money" on the one hand by saying that "we want top-class sport with the best framework conditions". At the same time, the new stadium, which the state is funding with 30 million euros, is "an impetus for economic growth". According to the study, around 950 additional jobs were created during construction in 2022. Currently, 155 full-time equivalents are employed at the Raiffeisen Arena. For CEO Heinrich Schaller, the figures are proof that "investments can definitely boost the economy: Sponsorship is not an end in itself."