According to study
New LASK stadium pays off economically!
The new Raiffeisen Arena, the home of Bundesliga club LASK in Linz for the past two years, pays off not only in sporting terms, but also economically!
An economic analysis commissioned by Raiffeisenlandesbank Oberösterreich (RLB OÖ) from economist Friedrich Schneider shows an additional regional GDP of EUR 42.84 million for the first 2023/24 season. This means an additional mass income of around 19.53 million euros, it said.
A press conference was held on Friday to take stock of the first two years: 820,000 visitors came to the stadium on the Gugl in Linz - 700,000 of them for a total of 57 matches. The soccer club, main stadium sponsor RLB Oberösterreich and the state of Upper Austria, which provided funding for the EUR 65 million investment, spoke of a "success story" that extends beyond the borders of Linz.
"Driving force for economic growth"
Governor Thomas Stelzer (ÖVP) answered the question of "why we are investing taxpayers' money" on the one hand by saying that "we want top-class sport with the best framework conditions". At the same time, the new stadium, which the state is funding with 30 million euros, is "an impetus for economic growth". According to the study, around 950 additional jobs were created during construction in 2022. Currently, 155 full-time equivalents are employed at the Raiffeisen Arena. For CEO Heinrich Schaller, the figures are proof that "investments can definitely boost the economy: Sponsorship is not an end in itself."
LASK CEO Siegmund Gruber was not only pleased about the 9,500 public season tickets and 1,500 business season tickets sold to date, but also that the arena is not only a home for soccer, but also a meeting place for "sport, business and family".
In 2016, LASK played its last home game in the stadium on the Gugl after disagreements with the owner LIVA and then moved to the "TGW Arena" in Pasching. However, the lease expired in 2022. In 2019, the decision was made for the Bundesliga club to return to Linz. The old stadium was replaced by a new one with a total of 19,080 seats. A Bundesliga match kicked off for the first time on February 24, 2023.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.