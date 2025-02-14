Half a million euros
Record haul at bank with toy gun
Spectacular coup in the German capital! A former prison brother (40) walked into a bank with a toy gun and was able to flee a short time later with almost half a million euros.
With 15 years behind bars so far, the serial supermarket robber has spent almost half of his life in a cell. However, the 40-year-old Austrian's rehabilitation through the deterrent experience of imprisonment apparently did not really work. Because the professional criminal relapsed again ...
Raika looted with toy gun
Armed with a deceptively real-looking toy gun, the robber entered the Raiffeisen-Stadbank at Rochusmarkt in Landstraße a few days ago. As he was caught by the special police unit WEGA while still on the run with the dummy weapon and the money, the coup was lost in the flood of headlines about the ATM burglaries.
However, "Krone" research has now revealed that the suspect was able to enjoy - at least briefly - one of the most astonishing robberies in recent domestic criminal history: Because the 40-year-old packed no less than just under half a million (!) euros from the tills and the safe into a bag he had brought with him.
A crime dies out: Baba, bank robbery?
In any case, the record haul at the Raika branch is highly unusual. Most financial institutions in Austria have now switched to cashless payments.
Domestic branches are now only required to hold small amounts of euros. This is why, according to the Federal Criminal Police Office, classic bank robberies - apart from a series in the Tyrolean capital of Innsbruck - are slowly dying out in the country. Actually ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.