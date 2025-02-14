Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Half a million euros

Record haul at bank with toy gun

Nachrichten
14.02.2025 16:00

Spectacular coup in the German capital! A former prison brother (40) walked into a bank with a toy gun and was able to flee a short time later with almost half a million euros.

0 Kommentare

With 15 years behind bars so far, the serial supermarket robber has spent almost half of his life in a cell. However, the 40-year-old Austrian's rehabilitation through the deterrent experience of imprisonment apparently did not really work. Because the professional criminal relapsed again ...

Raika looted with toy gun
Armed with a deceptively real-looking toy gun, the robber entered the Raiffeisen-Stadbank at Rochusmarkt in Landstraße a few days ago. As he was caught by the special police unit WEGA while still on the run with the dummy weapon and the money, the coup was lost in the flood of headlines about the ATM burglaries.

This Raiffeisen bank on Vienna's Rochusmarkt was looted by the perpetrator. (Bild: Bartel Gerhard/Gerhard Bartel)
This Raiffeisen bank on Vienna's Rochusmarkt was looted by the perpetrator.
(Bild: Bartel Gerhard/Gerhard Bartel)
Using a deceptively real-looking toy pistol (symbolic image), the perpetrator stole a record amount of money. (Bild: LPD Wien)
Using a deceptively real-looking toy pistol (symbolic image), the perpetrator stole a record amount of money.
(Bild: LPD Wien)

However, "Krone" research has now revealed that the suspect was able to enjoy - at least briefly - one of the most astonishing robberies in recent domestic criminal history: Because the 40-year-old packed no less than just under half a million (!) euros from the tills and the safe into a bag he had brought with him.

A crime dies out: Baba, bank robbery?
In any case, the record haul at the Raika branch is highly unusual. Most financial institutions in Austria have now switched to cashless payments.

Domestic branches are now only required to hold small amounts of euros. This is why, according to the Federal Criminal Police Office, classic bank robberies - apart from a series in the Tyrolean capital of Innsbruck - are slowly dying out in the country. Actually ...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christoph Budin
Christoph Budin
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf