Fatma Said: concert in Linz unfortunately canceled

The rumor mill is churning

The official statement from her management: "Fatma Said deeply regrets that she is unable to perform the upcoming concert due to unforeseen circumstances. She was very much looking forward to singing for the audience in Linz." The German press reports that Fatma Said is about to become a mother and that the singer will have to cancel upcoming concerts on medical advice due to her pregnancy. After Linz, she would have performed in Hamburg.