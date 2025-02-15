Simone Lugner: “There is no year of mourning for me”

But she won't deny it either: "Richard was a different generation. The year of mourning used to be much stricter - some women really did sit at home dressed in black for a year. That's no longer the case and, for me, there is no such thing as a classic year of mourning! Grief is also something that changes. You grieve one way and then you grieve differently and you try to cope with everything somehow. And then there are those days when everything comes back, like Valentine's Day or maybe the opera ball or Christmas or his birthday. Yes, I think that will still be there after a year or ten years or three. The thought of him and then also this nostalgia, I'll miss him for more than a year!"