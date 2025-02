“How much more bad luck can a person have?”

Knauß stunned

"How much bad luck can you have? It really makes you cry," said ORF expert Hans Knauß. At the 2018 Olympic Games, Brennsteiner suffered a torn cruciate ligament in Pyeongchang while on course for a medal. Four years later, he got on his skis in Beijing. To make matters worse, he also came fourth at the 2023 World Championships in Courchevel. "He has to get his luck back at some point, it can't be that," says Knauß.