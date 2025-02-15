Blau-Weiß Linz vs SCR Altach LIVE from 5pm

Ingolitsch hopes for first win

Ingolitsch took over Altach at the beginning of October, but is still waiting for his first win. "We feel week after week that the output is low. We are hard on ourselves. It's not a technical or tactical issue, because we're not only good in every game, but also dominate our opponents in phases. The fact is that we don't manage to win games. That's the pattern that runs throughout. We have to break that," he explained.