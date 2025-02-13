After scandalous marriage
Kanye West and Bianca Censori are divorcing
Just eleven days after Bianca Censori's (30) nude stunt at the Grammy Awards, US rapper Kanye West (47) and his wife have apparently separated. Now there are rumors: Did it get too much for the pretty Australian?
It was a short marriage, but one marked by all the more scandal. In December 2022, the two tied the knot - and are currently facing the ruins of a relationship that repeatedly caused a stir. For example, the 30-year-old wore a completely transparent dress under her winter coat on the red carpet at the Grammys.
It remains to be seen whether she chose this gown herself. Visibly uncomfortable, Bianca took off her coat and posed almost completely naked for the photographers. A few days later, the singer went one better by seriously offering white T-shirts with a swastika for sale in his online store.
No war of the roses in sight
Despite the many tastelessnesses, the separation is likely to have been amicable, reports the Daily Mail. Kayne West is said to have paid his Bianca a settlement of five million dollars (approx. 4.8 million dollars). As an insider revealed to the Daily Mail, the divorce is likely to be filed in the next few days.
It is not the first divorce for Kanye West. He was married to reality star Kim Kardashian (44) from 2014 to 2022 - they were considered the Hollywood dream couple par excellence. The relationship produced four children. The divorce was finally finalized in February 2022. Just a few months later, Kanye West said yes to Bianca. There is no mistaking her striking resemblance to his ex-wife.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
