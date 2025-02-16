Bundesliga in the TICKER
LIVE from 5 pm: The Vienna derby Austria – Rapid
18th round in Austria's Bundesliga: FK Austria Vienna welcomes SK Rapid. We report live (see below).
Here is the LIVETICKER:
Without away fans, but with plenty of sporting excitement, the 344th Vienna derby between Austria and Rapid will take place on Sunday (17:00/live Sky). While the "Veilchen" want to score points in their tenth league game in a row and thus keep Green-White at a distance in the title race, the Hütteldorfer are looking to catch up with the top of the Bundesliga table. Two days before the clash in Vienna-Favoriten, the two arch-rivals demonstrated their unity.
In the first joint press conference in around 15 years in the "neutral" town hall on Friday, the coaches and managers of the two clubs expressed their unity after the riots in September 2024. "It's a nice sign that this Vienna derby will take place at eye level and with fairness. Because togetherness is very important for our city," said Mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ). "It's a great sporting and emotional event."
Klauß as derby expert
The starting position promises a heated encounter - on the pitch. Austria are second in the table after 17 rounds, six points ahead of Rapid in fourth place, while Robert Klauß' team are nine points behind leaders Sturm. The Rapid coach has the opportunity to extend his own derby record on his first visit to the Verteilerkreis: After all, the past two duels have gone to the green-and-whites, a feat last achieved by the Rapid side in 2017. Only Hans Krankl in the 1989/90 season has managed three wins in his first three derbies as Rapid coach.
Austria can, however, rely on the exclusive support of their own fans, and for the first time in ten years, a Vienna derby will take place without opposing supporters. The next three derbies will also be exclusively for home fans. "We'll see how big the disadvantage will be on Sunday," said Klauß, who will miss the vociferous supporters in the visitors' sector. "That hurts us," emphasized the German, "because we need that, because it's good for us."
"Games without your own fans hurt"
Rapids managing director Steffen Hofmann and Austria board member Zagiczek reiterated the consequences that have already been drawn, namely the decision not to have away fans in the next four matches and the stadium bans that have been imposed. The decision not to allow fans "was not easy for us. These games hurt us as clubs. The fans are the salt in the soup. But what we don't want to see are the things that have happened recently. We are in a lively exchange with each other and will see how we handle this in the future," explained Hofmann.
Zagiczek emphasized that Austria and Rapid have set themselves the goal of preventing such incidents in the future. "We have reacted and hope the learning effect will take effect." Both clubs have also founded a working group with the involvement of the Ministry of the Interior, where regular exchanges take place. "It's about sharing knowledge and learning together," said Zagiczek, who spoke of three meetings so far.
Home power Austria
The Violets are also currently a home power. Helm's side are the only team in the league still unbeaten in eight home games at the Generali Arena this season (seven wins), while Rapid have been waiting for a full win in Vienna-Favoriten since September 2019 and six winless away derbies. "We are aware of Austria's statistics and data. We've also prepared the team for that," said Klauß, whose squad will be hoping to make amends after the botched spring opener against WAC (1:3) and secure their first league win in four games.
"It will be up and down," predicted Klauß, who has no new absentees to complain about. His counterpart Stephan Helm was longing for an "absolute top match". "Everyone is eager for it," said the Austria coach, who was looking forward to the Violet crowd of more than 15,000 spectators. "It's basically a nice thing that the entire Austria Stadium will be full of Austria fans." However, Helm emphasized that the ideal situation would still be a stadium in which two different parties are represented in the stands.
The Violets also gained further confidence in their first two games after the winter break away against double winners Sturm. They advanced to the semi-finals of the ÖFB Cup with a 2-0 win, while last Friday's 2-2 draw in the league put an end to the Violets' eight-game winning streak in the league, but still gave the Austrians confidence. "We trust in our strengths and can build on a very good basis," said Helm, who will be without the suspended Matteo Perez Vinlöf and the still injured Philipp Wiesinger in addition to the long-term injuries.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.