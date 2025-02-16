LIVE from 5 pm: The Vienna derby Austria – Rapid

"Games without your own fans hurt"

Rapids managing director Steffen Hofmann and Austria board member Zagiczek reiterated the consequences that have already been drawn, namely the decision not to have away fans in the next four matches and the stadium bans that have been imposed. The decision not to allow fans "was not easy for us. These games hurt us as clubs. The fans are the salt in the soup. But what we don't want to see are the things that have happened recently. We are in a lively exchange with each other and will see how we handle this in the future," explained Hofmann.