The French judiciary is investigating Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi for aiding and abetting abuse of office and possible influence peddling.
As the newspaper "Le Monde" and previously the news agency AFP reported with reference to the judiciary, the investigation against the Qatari, who is also influential beyond the soccer world, is about a power struggle at the French conglomerate Lagardère in 2018. Al-Khelaifi denies the allegations.
In order to block the planned reshuffle of the Supervisory Board, company boss Arnaud Lagardère is said to have tried to influence the voting behavior of a major Qatari shareholder, of which Al-Khelaifi is a member of the Board of Directors. The suspicion is that the PSG boss lobbied for Lagardère's interests. A reshuffle of the Supervisory Board could also have jeopardized Lagardère's position as CEO in the long term. In 2023, the French media group Vivendi took control of its competitor Lagardère.
PSG boss and major Qatari shareholder deny it
Nasser Al-Khelaifi had nothing to do with the whole affair, according to media sources close to the PSG boss. According to Le Monde, the major Qatari shareholder stated that the PSG boss was not in a position to influence decisions regarding Lagardère. According to a report by the broadcaster RMC, the investigations are causing ill-feeling in Qatar. France is trying to pass on its problems to others, and there are even reports of threats to withdraw investments in the French sporting world.
Al-Khelaifi has already been targeted by the French judiciary on several occasions. Corruption investigations against him in the context of Doha's bid for the 2017 and 2019 World Athletics Championships were ultimately dropped. Parisian investigating magistrates are also looking into allegations of kidnapping and deprivation of liberty in Qatar, which a French-Algerian lobbyist claims to have been the victim of and in which Al-Khelaifi allegedly played a role. The PSG boss has denied the allegations and filed a complaint.
