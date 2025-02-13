PSG boss and major Qatari shareholder deny it

Nasser Al-Khelaifi had nothing to do with the whole affair, according to media sources close to the PSG boss. According to Le Monde, the major Qatari shareholder stated that the PSG boss was not in a position to influence decisions regarding Lagardère. According to a report by the broadcaster RMC, the investigations are causing ill-feeling in Qatar. France is trying to pass on its problems to others, and there are even reports of threats to withdraw investments in the French sporting world.