Babler relieved:
“Disgraceful spectacle” now over
A stable government is once again a distant prospect. All parties are now called upon to take responsibility for the country and create stable majorities in parliament. This could eventually lead to a coalition, commented SPÖ leader Andreas Babler on the red-white-red political crisis before his appointment in the Hofburg. However, he also expressed relief that "an extreme right-wing chancellor has been prevented".
Over the past few days, there had been an "unworthy spectacle" that Austria did not deserve. In the meantime, however, his party had held talks with the NEOS, the Greens and on Thursday also with the ÖVP in order to sound out majorities for important reforms and legislative projects. Babler rejected FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl's call for immediate new elections. A month-long election campaign would "not be good for the country".
Before his meeting with the Federal President, the SPÖ leader had the advice of the party presidium, which met in parliament in the afternoon. Most of the participants preferred to enter the meeting room through a back entrance. Women's leader Eva Maria Holzleitner, however, dispelled rumors that Babler could be replaced as chief negotiator. As head of the party, Babler will of course remain in charge.
The red hand remains outstretched
It is understood that the SPÖ is prepared to negotiate with the ÖVP and that Babler will also lead the negotiations. However, the role of the Vienna regional party is to be significantly enhanced. Doris Bures, the Third President of the National Council, is a possible candidate, although she is currently on business in the USA. In principle, the Social Democrats would be available for various options. However, a two-party cooperation with the ÖVP, supplemented by thematic partnerships with other parties in order to secure the wafer-thin majority of just one mandate, was recently considered more likely. Babler himself will make a statement after the presidency.
