“Disgraceful spectacle” now over

The red hand remains outstretched

It is understood that the SPÖ is prepared to negotiate with the ÖVP and that Babler will also lead the negotiations. However, the role of the Vienna regional party is to be significantly enhanced. Doris Bures, the Third President of the National Council, is a possible candidate, although she is currently on business in the USA. In principle, the Social Democrats would be available for various options. However, a two-party cooperation with the ÖVP, supplemented by thematic partnerships with other parties in order to secure the wafer-thin majority of just one mandate, was recently considered more likely. Babler himself will make a statement after the presidency.