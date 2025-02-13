Vorteilswelt
Nowak and Mahr in conversation

Coalition break-up: “New heads will be needed”

Nachrichten
13.02.2025 17:00

Austria is facing a political reshuffle: while the government is being reshuffled, there are many questions - including who the new heads of the republic will be. Germany is also keeping a close eye on developments: Friedrich Merz warns of "Austrian conditions" and strictly rejects cooperation with the AfD. But how great are the parallels between the FPÖ and AfD really? And how long will it be before Austria has a stable government?

The deputy editor-in-chief of the "Krone". Rainer Nowak, and media and political expert Hans Mahr discuss with krone.tv presenter Jana Pasching the political changes in Austria following the coalition's demise. For Mahr, Herbert Kickl wanted to change everything according to the "Trump style", which does not work in a country like Austria that relies on cooperation.

Media and political expert Hans Mahr in conversation (Bild: krone.tv)
Media and political expert Hans Mahr in conversation
(Bild: krone.tv)

But new heads for the Republic were also discussed. The tenor: there are qualified people in all parties and a new government will inevitably bring new faces. Especially as many ÖVP politicians have already left, according to Nowak.

Deputy "Krone" editor-in-chief Rainer Nowak also took part in the discussion (Bild: krone.tv)
Deputy "Krone" editor-in-chief Rainer Nowak also took part in the discussion
(Bild: krone.tv)

With a view to Germany, where Friedrich Merz warns of Austrian conditions by ruling out cooperation with the AfD. The FPÖ has been in government several times in Austria, while the AfD remains excluded in Germany. According to Mahr, there is a certain "habituation" to the FPÖ in Austria.

One thing is certain: it will take weeks before a new government is formed. For Nowak, there is time pressure, especially due to budgetary requirements from Brussels.

