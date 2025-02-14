Internists in focus: Who treats which organ?

Cardiologist, lung specialist, rheumatologist. Just a few of the specialties of internists. Did you know that intensive care medicine is also one of their specialties? Dr. Martina Wölfl-Misak, specialist in internal medicine in Vienna, explains: "We look after adults and help with health problems that often affect several organs. The tasks range from examination and diagnosis to planning and carrying out treatments. Internists work both in doctors' surgeries and in hospitals and are often in close contact with other specialists."