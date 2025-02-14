Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Internal medicine

Internists in focus: Who treats which organ?

Nachrichten
14.02.2025 06:00

Internists treat everything we can't see: Heart, liver, kidneys, lungs, stomach and intestines. They are even indispensable for blood disorders or hormone problems. But not every doctor specializes in all organs - expertise can vary greatly depending on the specialty. So who treats what?

0 Kommentare

Cardiologist, lung specialist, rheumatologist. Just a few of the specialties of internists. Did you know that intensive care medicine is also one of their specialties? Dr. Martina Wölfl-Misak, specialist in internal medicine in Vienna, explains: "We look after adults and help with health problems that often affect several organs. The tasks range from examination and diagnosis to planning and carrying out treatments. Internists work both in doctors' surgeries and in hospitals and are often in close contact with other specialists."

Internisten: Die Fachgebiete im Überblick

Kardiologen behandeln Herzinfarkt, Herzinsuffizienz, Bluthochdruck oder Herzrhythmusstörungen und nutzen dabei Untersuchungen wie EKGs oder Herzultraschall.

Herz. (Bild: stock.adobe.com/abhijith3747)
Herz.
(Bild: stock.adobe.com/abhijith3747)

Gastroenterologen sind Experten für das Verdauungssystem, behandeln Magen-Darm-Beschwerden sowie Leber- und Bauchspeicheldrüsenerkrankungen. Sie führen Magen- und Darmspiegelungen durch.

Das Verdauungssystem. (Bild: stock.adobe.com/magicmine)
Das Verdauungssystem.
(Bild: stock.adobe.com/magicmine)

Pulmologen spezialisieren sich auf Lunge und Atemwege, kümmern sich u. a. um Asthma, COPD oder Lungenentzündungen. Sie testen die Lungenfunktion oder führen Lungenspiegelungen durch.

Lunge. (Bild: stock.adobe.com/yodiyim)
Lunge.
(Bild: stock.adobe.com/yodiyim)

Nephrologen behandeln Nierenversagen, Nierensteine oder Bluthochdruck, der durch Nierenprobleme entsteht. Oft betreuen sie auch Dialyse-Patienten.

Nieren. (Bild: stock.adobe.com/ag visuell)
Nieren.
(Bild: stock.adobe.com/ag visuell)

Endokrinologen befassen sich mit dem Hormonsystem und Stoffwechselstörungen. Sie therapieren u. a. Schilddrüsenerkrankungen, Diabetes und analysieren Hormonwerte.

Hormone sind ein wichtiges Teilgebiet der Endokrinologie.  (Bild: stock.adobe.com/jarun011)
Hormone sind ein wichtiges Teilgebiet der Endokrinologie. 
(Bild: stock.adobe.com/jarun011)

Hämatologen kennen sich mit Bluterkrankungen wie Anämie oder Leukämie aus. Sie arbeiten häufig eng mit Onkologen (Krebsspezialisten) zusammen. Diese Ärzte behandeln auch mit Chemotherapie oder Immuntherapie.

(Bild: stock.adobe.com/abhijith3747)
(Bild: stock.adobe.com/abhijith3747)

Rheumatologen konzentrieren sich auf Autoimmunerkrankungen wie Rheuma, Gicht oder Lupus. Sie helfen Patienten, Schmerzen und Entzündungen in Gelenken oder Organen zu lindern.

Rheuma versucht oft Beschwerden am Stütz- und Bewegungsapparat. (Bild: stock.adobe.com/peterschreiber.media)
Rheuma versucht oft Beschwerden am Stütz- und Bewegungsapparat.
(Bild: stock.adobe.com/peterschreiber.media)

Infektiologen kennen sich mit Leiden, die durch Viren, Bakterien oder Pilze verursacht werden, aus. Sie behandeln z.B. HIV, Tuberkulose oder Tropenkrankheiten.

Infektiologen sind auf die Bekämpfung lästiger Erreger spezialisiert. (Bild: stock.adobe.com/Emiliia)
Infektiologen sind auf die Bekämpfung lästiger Erreger spezialisiert.
(Bild: stock.adobe.com/Emiliia)

Angiologen kümmern sich um Probleme mit Blutgefäßen, wie Thrombosen oder Durchblutungsstörungen, setzen Untersuchungen wie Gefäßultraschall ein.

Ablagerungen oder Verengungen können zu Durchblutungsproblemen führen. (Bild: stock.adobe.com/Christoph Burgstedt)
Ablagerungen oder Verengungen können zu Durchblutungsproblemen führen.
(Bild: stock.adobe.com/Christoph Burgstedt)

Ihre Patienten befinden sich schwer krank auf der Intensivstation und werden rund um die Uhr betreut. Hier werden lebenswichtige Funktionen wie Herz, Lunge und Kreislauf überwacht.

Auf der Intensivstation im Einsatz: Intensivmediziner. (Bild: stock.adobe.com/Artemenko_Daria)
Auf der Intensivstation im Einsatz: Intensivmediziner.
(Bild: stock.adobe.com/Artemenko_Daria)

Without these doctors, healthcare would not be possible at all, but here too, problems are increasing in terms of staff shortages, training places, supply in private practices and waiting times. "There are hardly any specialist outpatient clinics, especially in rural areas; in some regions, for example, there is not a single rheumatologist, such as in Burgenland. In Styria, on the other hand, there are plans to close outpatient clinics," warns Dr. Martina Wölfl-Misak.

Diabetes care outside the cities is also at risk throughout Austria, says gastroenterologist Dr. Susanne Biowski-Frotz: "We would like to offer services that are often only available in hospitals in surgeries for the benefit of patients. However, the health insurance companies have not yet issued the necessary guidelines for this."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Karin Podolak
Karin Podolak
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf