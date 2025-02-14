Internal medicine
Internists in focus: Who treats which organ?
Internists treat everything we can't see: Heart, liver, kidneys, lungs, stomach and intestines. They are even indispensable for blood disorders or hormone problems. But not every doctor specializes in all organs - expertise can vary greatly depending on the specialty. So who treats what?
Cardiologist, lung specialist, rheumatologist. Just a few of the specialties of internists. Did you know that intensive care medicine is also one of their specialties? Dr. Martina Wölfl-Misak, specialist in internal medicine in Vienna, explains: "We look after adults and help with health problems that often affect several organs. The tasks range from examination and diagnosis to planning and carrying out treatments. Internists work both in doctors' surgeries and in hospitals and are often in close contact with other specialists."
Without these doctors, healthcare would not be possible at all, but here too, problems are increasing in terms of staff shortages, training places, supply in private practices and waiting times. "There are hardly any specialist outpatient clinics, especially in rural areas; in some regions, for example, there is not a single rheumatologist, such as in Burgenland. In Styria, on the other hand, there are plans to close outpatient clinics," warns Dr. Martina Wölfl-Misak.
Diabetes care outside the cities is also at risk throughout Austria, says gastroenterologist Dr. Susanne Biowski-Frotz: "We would like to offer services that are often only available in hospitals in surgeries for the benefit of patients. However, the health insurance companies have not yet issued the necessary guidelines for this."
