Task force set up
23 cases of legionella in Vorarlberg
In Vorarlberg, 23 people are currently suffering from Legionella, two of them with severe disease progression. The new cases once again affect the lower Rhine Valley. State Health Councillor Martina Rüscher has set up a task force.
23 people have fallen ill with legionella in Vorarlberg - and the responsible authorities are working flat out to find the cause. Three teams from the Environmental Institute alone are out and about every day taking samples from private households, businesses, cooling systems and other possible sources of infection. The actual source of the infection is still unclear. The water samples taken so far in the private households of the infected persons show no abnormalities and have therefore been ruled out as a source of infection.
At the same time, secretion tests are being carried out on the patients to clarify whether one or more different Legionella strains are involved. As these tests are very time-consuming and labor-intensive, the first results are not expected until the end of next week. "Although it takes around 14 days to evaluate the results, we are continuing to take a large number of samples so that we don't lose any time in the search for the source of the infection," explains Provincial Health Director Wolfgang Grabher.
Regional Health Councillor Martina Rüscher has meanwhile set up a task force with the departments and services involved. This meets regularly to discuss the current situation and evaluate the measures taken.
This is the second case of legionella in the region within a very short space of time. There were already 15 registered cases a week ago. At that time, the cause could not be clearly determined. There were also several cases of illness in January.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
