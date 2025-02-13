23 cases of legionella in Vorarlberg

At the same time, secretion tests are being carried out on the patients to clarify whether one or more different Legionella strains are involved. As these tests are very time-consuming and labor-intensive, the first results are not expected until the end of next week. "Although it takes around 14 days to evaluate the results, we are continuing to take a large number of samples so that we don't lose any time in the search for the source of the infection," explains Provincial Health Director Wolfgang Grabher.