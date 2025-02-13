Instead of oversupply, there is suddenly a shortage of players

Maurits Kjaergaard, meanwhile, has been out injured for weeks. A hoped-for start against Sturm Graz at the beginning of March could be tight, and he was not in training with the Bulls yesterday either. However, things have got even worse for the team from Mozartstadt in the past few days: Playmaker Oscar Gloukh, who suffered a broken radius and completed an individual program in Taxham yesterday morning in plaster, and Takumu Kawamura are two more players out through injury. The Japanese player suffered a broken collarbone in the 0-0 draw in Klagenfurt and has already undergone surgery. However, he will miss at least six weeks and the accusations of a misguided squad policy must be refuted in this case. After dropping out of the Champions League and losing to LASK in the Cup, Salzburg now only play in one competition, the Bundesliga.