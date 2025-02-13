NBA
Without Pöltl: Raptors without a chance against Cavaliers
For the fifth time in a row and the tenth time this season without Jakob Pöltl, the Toronto Raptors lost 108-131 to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the National Basketball Association (NBA) on Wednesday (local time). The Canadians had no chance. RJ Barrett scored 27 points in his comeback after a concussion.
The duel was already decided after the first quarter. The Eastern Conference leaders were 41:17 ahead after just twelve minutes and celebrated their fourth win in a row in unchallenged fashion. Donovan Mitchell scored 21 points.
In the first game after the All-Star weekend, the Raptors will face the Miami Heat on February 21 at Lake Ontario. The Florida franchise held a lead for a long time against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, but let the game slip away with 8:32 left in the final quarter. The league's top team ultimately celebrated its seventh win in a row with a 115:101 victory. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was responsible for 32 points.
55 points from Murray
Jamal Murray scored 55 points to lead the Denver Nuggets to a 132-121 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. Nikola Jokic contributed a triple-double of 26 points, 15 rebounds and ten assists to the eighth win in a row. After previously winning six games, the Los Angeles Lakers suffered a surprising 119-131 defeat at stragglers Utah Jazz.
Lauri Markkanen scored 35 points for the franchise from Salt Lake City. Rui Hachimura (19), LeBron James (18) and Luka Doncic (16) were the Lakers' top scorers. Defending champions Boston Celtics defeated the San Antonio Spurs 116:103, with Jayson Tatum scoring 32 points.
