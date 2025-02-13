Without Pöltl: Raptors without a chance against Cavaliers

In the first game after the All-Star weekend, the Raptors will face the Miami Heat on February 21 at Lake Ontario. The Florida franchise held a lead for a long time against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, but let the game slip away with 8:32 left in the final quarter. The league's top team ultimately celebrated its seventh win in a row with a 115:101 victory. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was responsible for 32 points.