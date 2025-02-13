World Cup return
“Flying Dino” Kasai ready for new World Cup records
Noriaki Kasai wants to beat several records this weekend in Sapporo. The "flying dinosaur" will have the opportunity to return to the World Cup in his home country and even beat himself in the process. And yet age is now a significant factor, admits the 52-year-old.
He is a true phenomenon! Noriaki Kasai made his debut in the Ski Jumping World Cup in 1988, using a technique that is now long outdated: the parallel style. However, the Japanese athlete has managed to keep pace with developments over the decades and is now an integral part of the sport of ski jumping.
While he was a permanent fixture in the World Cup for years, he has recently had to compete more often in the "second division" - where he has certainly impressed. His appealing performances in the Continental Cup now offer him the chance to return to the World Cup for the upcoming weekend in Sapporo. At the age of 52!
Will the next record fall?
The Japanese athlete has now surpassed his own age record, which he set last year in Planica, and can extend his record of 578 World Cup participations to date. Incredible numbers, but they do leave their mark. "I feel my age. When I was younger, I wasn't so tired," Kasai recently told "hochi.news".
The 52-year-old first has to face the qualification on Friday. If he can impress there and ultimately in the World Cup, another record is within reach. If Kasai were to qualify for the Nordic World Ski Championships, he could celebrate his 14th participation in the title competition 36 years after his first attempt. Of course, that would also be a historic achievement!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
