Nobel Prize winner causes a rush of students to the university

The young people listened spellbound to the words of the scientist, who offered a highly entertaining, informative and amusing review of 100 years of quantum physics. Zeilinger's enthusiasm for his field of research visibly spread to those present. This was also reflected in the large number of questions that the students asked him afterwards.

For example, how did he come to study physics? "I had a teacher at grammar school who was incredibly inspiring," he said, explaining his choice of study and calling on them to always remain curious.