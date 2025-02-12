New buildings in Upper Austria buck the national trend

Further increase in 2026

"Despite the slump compared to the record years, new residential construction in Upper Austria is holding steady against the national trend and will increase again next year," says Mario Zoidl, Chairman of the Association of Real Estate and Asset Trustees. Around 3,400 residential units are forecast to be completed in Upper Austria this year alone - the figure is on a par with the previous year. An increase to around 3900 units is expected for 2026.