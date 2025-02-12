Tahsohle crossed
New buildings in Upper Austria buck the national trend
Compared to the other federal states, current figures from Upper Austria are encouraging for the construction industry. This year, around 3400 residential units are to be completed here. One thing is certain: we have bottomed out in recent years and things are on the up again.
After the record year of 2023, the construction industry experienced two very challenging years. General inflation also drove up construction costs. However, the industry is now looking positively to the future again, as representatives emphasized at a joint press conference. They assume that the end of the KIM regulation and the return of interest rates to a "reasonable level" will have a positive impact on the real estate market.
Further increase in 2026
"Despite the slump compared to the record years, new residential construction in Upper Austria is holding steady against the national trend and will increase again next year," says Mario Zoidl, Chairman of the Association of Real Estate and Asset Trustees. Around 3,400 residential units are forecast to be completed in Upper Austria this year alone - the figure is on a par with the previous year. An increase to around 3900 units is expected for 2026.
The direction is right. I not only see light at the end of the tunnel, but the sun is already coming out.
Mario Zoidl, Obmann der Immobilien- und Vermögenstreuhänder
Desire for space
"We've bottomed out so far, things are on the up again. We are on the upswing," says Zoidl optimistically. The average project in Upper Austria comprises 21 residential units and is considerably smaller compared to the capital Linz with 29 units. The average usable living space is 75 square meters, compared to around 64 in Linz. "The desire for open space is met 98 percent of the time. Either with balconies, loggias or gardens," says Alexander Bosak from the property developer database Exploreal.
