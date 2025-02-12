Fierce criticism of the FPÖ
Mahrer: “Kickl loves himself more than Austria”
The blue-black coalition negotiations are history. According to a statement by Vienna leader Karl Mahrer, a realization that had already matured before the talks had taken place had cemented itself within the People's Party: FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl was suffering from a "power trip" and represented a "security risk" for the Republic.
The government negotiations had failed for "good reason", Mahrer announced in a "personal statement" in front of the cameras in Vienna on Wednesday. He blamed the leader of the Freedom Party: "Kickl loves himself more than Austria. The self-proclaimed People's Chancellor has become a complete political failure."
The FPÖ leader is neither interested in stability nor constructive cooperation. "He is in a power frenzy and is trying to bring central areas of the state under his control." According to Mahrer, Kickl has failed to make clear commitments.
He continued: "But there are red lines that must not be crossed: a clear commitment to the European Union and our legal system, the protection of media freedom, the fight against anti-Semitism and the trust of international intelligence services."
Fierce criticism of FPÖ party leader
Mahrer spoke of "absolute power". Kickl had attempted to take over European, constitutional and media agendas as well as the security apparatus, thereby endangering the democratic structures of "our country". The Kickl system had ultimately failed on its own.
"We have taken our responsibility. We gave Kickl the chance of political resocialization, but he did not take this opportunity," explained Mahrer. "The Kickl system knows no compromise. His personal power trip and his extreme demands have made it impossible to form a government."
Within the FPÖ, the failure is portrayed differently. In his letter to the Federal President, Kickl emphasized that talks had been sought with the ÖVP with the intention of quickly forming an effective federal government according to a tight schedule.
Together they wanted to lead Austria back to the top of Europe - "economically strong, socially responsible and with a migration policy that protects the interests of our country and its people". The ÖVP was primarily interested in posts.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
