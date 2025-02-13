Blue “black building”: dispute now ends up in court

Severe consequences

If Kröpfl is sentenced to a conditional prison sentence of more than one year or an unconditional prison sentence of more than six months, he will lose his office as mayor. The penalty range for the accused abuse of office is between six months and five years' imprisonment. If he is convicted, there could also be consequences for his job in the army. So far, Kröpfl has been considered legally blameless, which would normally argue for a more lenient sentence in the event of a conviction.