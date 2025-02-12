"Krone" commentary
Kickl & Co. leave behind a shambles
What are Austria's top politicians - or should we say so-called top politicians - leaving us? A single shambles! And who is meant by the so-called top politicians? No, it's not just Herbert Kickl and Christian Stocker, the two negotiators of a blue-black cooperation who failed so brilliantly.
The two gentlemen in particular, of course: Herbert Kickl not only had a window to the Chancellery, to quote the blue veteran Andreas Mölzer. He was closer to the door of the Chancellery than ever before. And even if he wins the coming elections by an even greater margin than he did in the National Council elections last September, he may not get that close again.
Herbert Kickl as landlord in the Chancellery, as Austrian head of government - that will not happen these days and, according to many insiders, including those in the FPÖ itself, it may never happen at all.
Because Kickl has overstepped the mark and has not found a partner. And the way in which the FPÖ leader, who was commissioned by the Federal President to form a government at a late stage, has conducted these negotiations, he will be even more unlikely to find a partner - presumably even more so if he wins new elections.
Christian Stocker - he did not become Vice-Chancellor under Kickl. He did not aspire to the position of ÖVP party leader, and he may not remain so for long.
The Federal President must also join the legions of losers: he should have let Kickl prove in the fall whether he would be able to forge a coalition. Back then, the election winner would probably not have flexed his muscles as vigorously as he has in recent weeks. In any case, we would have known by now whether he could or would find a partner - or not. Alexander Van der Bellen has cost us a lot of time.
Of course, Andreas Babler, Beate Meinl-Reisinger and Karl Nehammer have also cost us a lot of time. All of them and many more have left behind a shambles, a picture of Austrian domestic politics that could hardly be worse.
Karl Nehammer has at least drawn the consequences and retired. Now it is the turn of the next perpetrators of this shambles.
Austria is waiting for the urgently needed new start. It is not five minutes to twelve, but 15 minutes past twelve. New heads must clean up this shambles!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.