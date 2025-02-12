Court retrials after stabbing

He used it to stab the 21-year-old in the chest: "I didn't expect him to die." When asked about his motives, he replied: "The way he looked at me, I just couldn't control myself". He continued: "The way he hurt me, I wanted to hurt him too". When asked why he had a knife with him at all, the defendant replied: "Because Reumannplatz, stop." He always had the weapon with him, not just on the day of the crime. After the 21-year-old's statement, the accused apologized in person. Victim and defendant shook hands and patted each other on the back.