Co-coach hero against Liverpool after lightning switch

It wasn't a comeback from zero to 100, but one from -1 to 1000: Hubert Auer! Former goalkeeping coach of SV Ried from Spittal an der Drau in Carinthia! He was sitting in the Innviertel on Wednesday evening last week, unaware of the explosive development of his professional career, which had been dormant since the summer, but just 72 hours later he was already playing a not-so-small part in Plymouth Argyle's 1-0 FA Cup sensation against Liverpool FC, although the English second division club only received the Austrian's work permit yesterday.