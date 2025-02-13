After the municipal elections
Joy and sorrow are close together for the Greens
The Greens were mostly conspicuous by their losses in the local council elections in Lower Austria. This is no different in the district of Mödling - and yet they are celebrating their greatest success here.
Mödling and Perchtoldsdorf are only a few kilometers apart, and the Greens have held the position of deputy mayor in both municipalities for the past five years. In the near future, however, the status of the Green Party in the two town halls will drift apart.
Loss of office & political premiere
In Perchtoldsdorf, the ÖVP is giving its Green coalition partner the boot. This means that Christian Apl will probably have to relinquish the office of deputy mayor. His party colleague Rainer Praschak, on the other hand, is celebrating the greatest success the Greens have ever had at municipal level in Lower Austria. What the "Krone" reported just a few days after the municipal elections is now official: in the new red-green town hall coalition, the office of mayor will be "shared" equally. Silvia Drechsler, the SPÖ's leading candidate, will start the process, while Praschak will become the country's first Green mayor in the summer of 2027.
