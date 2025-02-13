Joy and sorrow are close together for the Greens

Loss of office & political premiere

In Perchtoldsdorf, the ÖVP is giving its Green coalition partner the boot. This means that Christian Apl will probably have to relinquish the office of deputy mayor. His party colleague Rainer Praschak, on the other hand, is celebrating the greatest success the Greens have ever had at municipal level in Lower Austria. What the "Krone" reported just a few days after the municipal elections is now official: in the new red-green town hall coalition, the office of mayor will be "shared" equally. Silvia Drechsler, the SPÖ's leading candidate, will start the process, while Praschak will become the country's first Green mayor in the summer of 2027.