Whitsun in Lignano
Stricter on alcohol, less music in bars
Excesses by young visitors during the Whitsun weekend in June are (once again) to be curbed once and for all in the seaside resort of Lignano Sabbiadoro this year: Mayor Laura Giorgi discussed strategies with tourism experts and professional associations to prevent alcohol excesses by young foreigners, including many Austrians.
When lots of people get together and want to party, alcohol is usually involved. Often too much alcohol. The proposed solutions against excesses in Lignano therefore include increased controls, stricter regulations for the sale and serving of alcohol, restrictions on music in bars and restaurants, as well as the installation of more toilets and litter garbage cans.
Hoteliers and landlords of vacation apartments are to be involved in order to sensitize tourists to the rules of the city. As in previous years, German-speaking police officers from South Tyrol, dog units from Trento and Carinthian officers will support their colleagues by the sea.
The decisions taken are to be publicized in an information campaign aimed at Austrian tourists. The aim is to "improve the quality of life in the town and promote more sustainable tourism", according to the Lignano town council.
Citizens of Lignano demand "stop the neglect"
Last June, 1546 citizens of Lignano signed a petition from the "Stop the neglect during the Whitsun celebrations" committee. The petition called for measures to be taken in the Friulian seaside resort against the unregulated influx of visitors during the Whitsun weekend. Over 80,000 tourists are expected in Lignano at Whitsun, including 20,000 from Austria. In recent years, there have been repeated problems due to excessive drinking.
