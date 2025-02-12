Stricter on alcohol, less music in bars

Citizens of Lignano demand "stop the neglect"

Last June, 1546 citizens of Lignano signed a petition from the "Stop the neglect during the Whitsun celebrations" committee. The petition called for measures to be taken in the Friulian seaside resort against the unregulated influx of visitors during the Whitsun weekend. Over 80,000 tourists are expected in Lignano at Whitsun, including 20,000 from Austria. In recent years, there have been repeated problems due to excessive drinking.