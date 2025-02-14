“Who wants me?”: These animals have no home

Anthony loves cuddles just as much as retreats. However, his pronounced hunting instinct makes him unsuitable for a home with cats or small animals. The seven-year-old, neutered American Staffordshire Terrier is a cozy and calm companion who can also be left alone from time to time. Despite age-related signs of wear and tear on his hips and elbows, he is in good health. His special needs should be taken into consideration, including the feeding of a specific type of food. Phone: 0732/247887.