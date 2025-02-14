Upper Austria
“Who wants me?”: These animals have no home
Not all pets are lucky enough to grow up in a safe environment. Here we present some animals with whom fate has not been so kind. They can be adopted.
Snoozy and Peewee are perfectly matched. The two-year-old budgies would therefore like to move together, preferably to a place with lots of space to fly and explore. Phone: 0732/247887.
Leo is outgoing, friendly and extremely affectionate. The French Bulldog doesn't get on so well with other dogs. In his new home, the male dog would like to live as a lone prince. Phone: 0664/5415079.
SSSimon the Silent was handed in as a foundling at the Linz animal shelter. This exotic snake would certainly be in good hands with knowledgeable snake owners. Corn snakes are generally considered to be easy to care for, but this specimen currently has difficulties with feeding and only eats irregularly. The new owner should have patience and sensitivity. Phone: 0732/247887.
Coco impresses with his gentle and social nature. The two-year-old, neutered tomcat would definitely like to live with a companion. An apartment with a secure balcony or an outdoor area would be the icing on the cake. Phone: 0732/247887.
Susi, Hapala, Doris and Speedy belong to a group of rabbits that were handed in to the animal shelter with a heavy heart because their owner could no longer look after them. The rodents are currently being kept outside and are a little shy, but friendly and curious. They are looking for a good place in pairs or with existing conspecifics. Phone: 0732/247887.
Anthony loves cuddles just as much as retreats. However, his pronounced hunting instinct makes him unsuitable for a home with cats or small animals. The seven-year-old, neutered American Staffordshire Terrier is a cozy and calm companion who can also be left alone from time to time. Despite age-related signs of wear and tear on his hips and elbows, he is in good health. His special needs should be taken into consideration, including the feeding of a specific type of food. Phone: 0732/247887.
