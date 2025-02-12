Austria’s World Championship specialist is back in high season

No wonder, the Carinthian has always returned home from the last three World Championships with at least two medals: silver and two bronze in Are in 2019, gold and bronze in Cortina in 2021, silver and bronze in Courchevel in 2023. He has raced a total of 15 World Championship races so far, has been eliminated three times and has otherwise always finished in the top seven. His secret to success? "I don't make a big deal out of it, and I don't put any more pressure on myself than usual."