Schwarz attacks
Austria’s World Championship specialist is back in high season
A World Ski Championships - for Marco Schwarz, an event like Christmas, Easter and a birthday all rolled into one. Including great emotions and celebrations.
No wonder, the Carinthian has always returned home from the last three World Championships with at least two medals: silver and two bronze in Are in 2019, gold and bronze in Cortina in 2021, silver and bronze in Courchevel in 2023. He has raced a total of 15 World Championship races so far, has been eliminated three times and has otherwise always finished in the top seven. His secret to success? "I don't make a big deal out of it, and I don't put any more pressure on myself than usual."
But of course, a home world championship is still new territory for "Blacky" too. "I've watched all the races on TV so far, I'm very excited and I'm looking forward to the fantastic atmosphere on site." Which he can experience for the first time today, alongside Stefan Babinsky in the new team combination. "I think the competition will be really interesting. I'm so excited for the downhill racers, but when you're racing for a medal together, it's even more exciting," emphasizes Schwarz.
"It wasn't very exciting like this anymore"
who won gold in the combined four years ago in Cortina, but only mourns the old format to a limited extent: "The way it was run at the end, it wasn't very exciting anymore." What's more, the competition in its old form would not have been an issue for him in Saalbach, as Schwarz had stopped speed training for this winter following his serious knee injury and subsequent slipped disc. Blacky" wants to resume training in the fast disciplines in the spring.
So Babinsky can show off today - "after that I'm ready to hit the ground running", laughs World Championship specialist Schwarz. He went home for five days after Schladming and recharged his batteries. Before the World Championships, he prepared on the Maiskogel on the Kitzsteinhorn and feels physically and mentally ready: "The World Championships can begin!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.