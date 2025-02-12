Vorteilswelt
Accident in the Zillertal

Two dead in train accident in the Tyrolean Zillertal

Nachrichten
12.02.2025 06:47

There was a terrible train accident in the Tyrolean Zillertal on Tuesday evening: two pedestrians - a couple living in the valley - were hit by a train set of the Zillertalbahn - all help came too late for them. They succumbed to their serious injuries at the scene of the accident.

The terrible accident happened shortly before 6 p.m. in Kaltenbach! The 60-year-old man and the 59-year-old woman were trying to cross the crosswalk of the Zillertal Railway next to the Zillertaler Dörferstraße (L300) when they collided with a train traveling into the valley.

Despite immediate first aid measures, they died at the scene of the accident.

Injuries were too severe
The two pedestrians were thrown onto the embankment to the right by the force of the impact. Their injuries were too severe. "Despite immediate first aid measures, they died at the scene of the accident," reported the police.

As a spokesperson for the police explained when asked by "Krone", the deceased were a couple living in Zillertal.

Couple wanted to carry ice chest to building yard
Curious: the couple apparently wanted to carry an ice chest across the crosswalk and dispose of it at the nearby building yard or carry it home from there. Further details and background information are not yet known.

The couple was hit by the train at this crossing. (Bild: ZOOM Tirol/Krone KREATIV)
The couple was hit by the train at this crossing.
(Bild: ZOOM Tirol/Krone KREATIV)

State road closed for hours
The tragic accident led to a large-scale operation. The L300 was closed to all traffic in the area of the accident until 9.30 pm. A local detour was set up.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Hubert Rauth
Hubert Rauth
