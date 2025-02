“I’m glad that nothing more happened”

Colleague died

The Bramberger, who has not yet completely written off the season, knows more about his journey home after an examination today. But the fact that he is allowed to return home at all means everything to Bacher. At the beginning of February, a racer crashed so badly that a competitor ran him over. He died on the race track. "That's why you always have to look on the bright side," emphasizes Bacher, who was very lucky in his misfortune.