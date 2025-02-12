FPÖ submits a final ministerial offer to the ÖVP

FPÖ (6)

- Federal Chancellor

- Chancellery Minister for Constitution, Deregulation, Media and Digitalization

- Finance

- Interior (independent State Secretary for the Intelligence Service DSN)

- Labor and Integration

- Health, Sport and Tourism

ÖVP (7)

- Foreign Affairs and EU

- Transport and Infrastructure

- Economy, research and energy

- National defense and public service

- Agriculture and environment

- Social affairs, women, family and youth

- Education, science, art and culture

Independent (1)

- Justice