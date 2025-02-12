"Krone" knows the details
FPÖ submits a final ministerial offer to the ÖVP
During the fruitless 20-minute talks on Tuesday, the FPÖ presented the ÖVP with a final offer for the distribution of portfolios. Although the blue party is sticking to its demand for the interior and finance ministries, it would leave other major portfolios to the ÖVP.
According to a list leaked to "Krone", the Blue Party is offering the ÖVP the EU agendas in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Transport and Infrastructure, Social Affairs and the Civil Service in addition to an independent State Secretary in the Ministry of the Interior. The FPÖ would have five ministries plus Chancellor and the ÖVP, as the smaller partner, seven portfolios.
The list of ministers
FPÖ (6)
- Federal Chancellor
- Chancellery Minister for Constitution, Deregulation, Media and Digitalization
- Finance
- Interior (independent State Secretary for the Intelligence Service DSN)
- Labor and Integration
- Health, Sport and Tourism
ÖVP (7)
- Foreign Affairs and EU
- Transport and Infrastructure
- Economy, research and energy
- National defense and public service
- Agriculture and environment
- Social affairs, women, family and youth
- Education, science, art and culture
Independent (1)
- Justice
At the request of the "Krone", FPÖ Secretary General Michael Schnedlitz confirmed a final offer: "This is the Freedom Party's offer. The ÖVP can act in all its core competencies: the entire location policy with economy, energy, transport and infrastructure, the foreign policy competencies including the EU agendas, as well as agriculture, education, family and national defense. It is therefore only natural that the FPÖ should claim the core competencies of the Ministry of the Interior - security and asylum - for itself in return."
Social affairs and public service would be with the ÖVP
The difference to the FPÖ's first list, which infuriated the ÖVP negotiators last week: the FPÖ leaves art and culture as well as the EU agendas to the ÖVP and would accept a state secretary for the intelligence service, which should not be in blue hands. The Ministry of Social Affairs will be swapped for Labor in the new list.
This could prevent ÖVP reshuffles
The civil service would also be in the hands of the ÖVP. This is not insignificant, as the civil service minister has to approve every structural reform in the ministries - and therefore political changes of color. In the last government, for example, the Green civil service minister Werner Kogler prevented and delayed some restructuring in the black Ministry of Defense.
It remains to be seen whether the ÖVP will accept this offer. If it rejects it, the blue-black negotiations could finally come to an end after last week's tough wrangling. Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen is calling for clarity as soon as possible.
