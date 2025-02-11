Forced to talk
Ariana Grande: Parents are best friends thanks to me
Pop singer and actress Ariana Grande has said that she forced her separated parents to "communicate with each other again". On her 24th birthday, she asked her parents to put their past behind them, Grande said.
"I really did," said the 31-year-old in an interview with podcaster Marc Maron. "They're best friends now. It's the best thing in the whole world," the singer is convinced. So it seems she was successful with her request.
Despite her young age, Grande has been in the limelight for a long time. Her great and early fame also has its downsides, as the pop singer has now revealed to her fans. She has major memory gaps, she said in the "Smartless" podcast. For example, she couldn't remember doing a show with the podcast's co-host Will Arnett back in 2016.
"Had problems with boundaries"
"When I was younger, during my first years as a pop star, I had a lot of problems with my boundaries and couldn't say no, even if I had no reserves left," the 31-year-old continued. However, she now feels that she is in good hands in show business. She has a "caring and fantastic team".
The pop star was last seen on the big screen in the film musical "Wicked", and Grande was nominated for a Golden Globe and an Oscar for her role as the witch Glinda.
