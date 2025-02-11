Raid in Villach
320 million barracks: access road in preparation
It can no longer be overlooked - the preparatory work for the construction of the new access road to the planned large barracks in Obere Fellach in Villach has begun. Official start of construction is in April.
At six million euros, the new access road is a major item in this year's investment budget. The steepness of the terrain and the embankment stabilization measures in particular make this road construction project cost-intensive for the town. Anyone currently traveling along the Drau in Langauen can see that the road cutting work on the slope is already well advanced.
The road construction work has been put out to tender. Work is due to start in April. The new road is scheduled for completion in spring 2026. The new road will primarily ensure that the Upper Fellach is significantly relieved. The current coalition negotiations are unlikely to cause any disruption to the new barracks construction project.
"We are not aware of any delays," says the city of Villach. Construction is scheduled to start in the second quarter of 2025. It is one of the largest construction projects ever to be implemented by the Ministry of Defense. More than 1,000 soldiers are to be accommodated on a usable area of 90,000 square meters. It should be possible to operate completely self-sufficiently for up to 14 days.
Troop relocation planned for 2027
The costs have been criticized, having risen from 120 million to 320 million euros. The first troop relocations are planned for 2027. The Rohr and Lutschounig barracks will be abandoned. The Lutschounig barracks site in particular is to be developed further.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.