Expensive shoes for a man with cancer

According to W., the tow rope was not yet attached to the car

20 minutes later, he came back and saw that a tow truck had stopped by his car. W.: "I said I'd drive away anyway". The response from the towing service, which according to W. had not yet started its work: "We're not interested in that". W. then got into his car and asked again not to be towed away. At the same time, he contacted his lawyer, who confirmed that a car should not be towed away as long as it is not yet on the hook.