Wrongly parked

Expensive shoes for a man with cancer

Nachrichten
12.02.2025 06:00

Because the disabled parking space in front of the shopping center in Lower Austria was occupied, Daniel W. parked his car partially in a loading zone. His car was towed away, despite his disabled badge. Was he right? He claims not. The towing service and police say the opposite. 

0 Kommentare

Daniel W. from St. Pölten doesn't have it easy. Lung and thyroid cancer, including two lung infarctions, have left him 70 percent disabled. Longer distances on foot are impossible for him. He recently wanted to buy new shoes, but the disabled parking space in front of a shopping center in St. Pölten was occupied. "I then parked my car as close as possible to the other one," says W., "but half of it was in a loading zone."

According to W., the tow rope was not yet attached to the car
20 minutes later, he came back and saw that a tow truck had stopped by his car. W.: "I said I'd drive away anyway". The response from the towing service, which according to W. had not yet started its work: "We're not interested in that". W. then got into his car and asked again not to be towed away. At the same time, he contacted his lawyer, who confirmed that a car should not be towed away as long as it is not yet on the hook. 

All the pleading was to no avail, W.'s car was removed.

According to the police and towing service, the car was already in the air
The towing service described the incident differently: "The car was already in the air and the gentleman was not very cooperative." Due to the dangerous situation - W. sat in the car that had already been lifted by the crane - the police were called in.

They also confirmed: "Two thirds of the car was in a loading zone on a busy street. The towing process was already in full swing." This was also documented. It was also documented that W. was very upset and shouting.

For W., buying shoes could now become really expensive. "In any case, my lawyer will continue to sue. Because with my income of 690 euros a month, I can't afford to have my car towed away."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

