Stars are already wearing it

The trend color powder pink sweetens spring for us

Nachrichten
12.02.2025 08:00

Move over, burgundy red, the new trend color is powder pink. The delicate pastel pink not only sweetens Valentine's Day, but also spring. No wonder the stars have long been fans of powder pink.

0 Kommentare

The shade, which is reminiscent of candy floss, is simply perfect for Valentine's Day looks. But after the dark red shade burgundy, which dominated the fall and winter, powder pink is already bringing spring fever into the closet.

Grande trend pioneer
And the color already has a big fan: Hollywood star Ariana Grande has recently been appearing more and more on the red carpet in the delicate pink shade. No wonder, as the shade is a beautiful homage to her role in the film "Wicked".

Ariana Grande is a big fan of powder pink.
Ariana Grande is a big fan of powder pink.
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Mike Coppola)
And showed up on the red carpet in many different looks in the delicate pink shade.
And showed up on the red carpet in many different looks in the delicate pink shade.
(Bild: APA/AFP/VALERIE MACON)
The trend color looks playful and girly and makes for fashionable spring feelings.
The trend color looks playful and girly and makes for fashionable spring feelings.
(Bild: AP/Richard Shotwell/Invision)

But Grande is far from the only celebrity beauty who has long since fallen for powder pink. Paris Hilton has also slipped into looks in the trendy color - and also opted for matching accessories.

Actress Mikey Madison has also taken a liking to the trend color and recently appeared on the red carpet in a look by Miu Miu.

Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton
(Bild: PictureDesk/XNY / Action Press)
Mikey Madison
Mikey Madison
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/KEVIN WINTER)

Powder pink can also be very casual!
Keke Palmer, on the other hand, proved that the pale pink can also be combined well. The actress wore a plush coat in powder pink and a matching Dior bag with a shiny orange dress and burgundy pumps. A look that definitely caused a stir!

Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer
(Bild: PictureDesk/zz / Action Press)

Katie Holmes, on the other hand, opted for the casual style version of powder pink. The actress recently hit the streets of New York City in an uncomplicated look consisting of wide-leg jeans and a shirt and T-shirt in pink. Special eye-catcher: the red ballerinas, which gave the outfit that certain something!

Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes
(Bild: PictureDesk/action press / Action Press )

Combination wonder
But it's not just the stars who are giving their looks a spring touch. The shade, which looks so feminine, light and timelessly elegant, can also be found in the spring collections of fashion houses such as Miu Miu and Alaia.

The celebrities are certainly setting the tone in terms of style. Of course, powder pink looks particularly beautiful with delicate fabrics and spring-like patterns. 

But the shade can do so much more: powder pink looks really cool with unusual materials such as patent leather. Red trouser suits are styled to create real power looks. 

What's more, powder pink is a real combination wonder. The shade looks great with shades of brown or gray. The shade can also be combined with dark red, cherry red or olive green. And of course, powder pink also goes well with white or dark blue and denim blue.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Daniela Altenweisl
Daniela Altenweisl
