As the "Krone" reported two weeks ago, the SPÖ in Margareten is replacing the candidate for the post of district leader two months before the election. The previous district leader Silvia Jankovic was not re-elected on Monday evening in the district committee as the first on the list and therefore as the designated district leader. Jankovic: "I take note of the decision with great regret and will work for Margareten until the last minute."